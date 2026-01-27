Gazette issued on the duration of educational institution closure for election
All educational institutions will remain closed for two days, 11 and 12 February during the forthcoming 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum, says an executive order.
In addition, a special holiday has been declared for industrial workers and employees on 10 February. The relevant gazette was issued yesterday, Sunday (25 January 2026), by the Ministry of Public Administration.
Teachers and officials assigned to election duties will not be covered by this leave.
According to the gazette, following the decision of the advisory council meeting, an election-time government holiday has been declared under executive order on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 and 12 February, on the occasion of the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum.
This applies to officers and employees working in all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices, institutions and organisations, as well as teachers, officers and employees of government and private educational institutions, to facilitate the exercise of voting rights and the conduct of polling.
Furthermore, a special holiday has been declared for industrial zone workers and employees on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.
Earlier, at a meeting of the Interim Government’s advisory council on Thursday (22 January 2026), it was decided that there would be a general holiday on 11 February, the day before the election.
Election day itself (12 February) is customarily a general holiday. As the two subsequent days, Friday and Saturday, are weekly holidays, the election will result in four consecutive days of leave.
Industrial workers will receive a general holiday on 10 February; consequently, excluding Friday and Saturday, workers will have three consecutive days of leave.