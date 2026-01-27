Gazette issued on the duration of educational institution closure for election

All educational institutions will remain closed for two days, 11 and 12 February during the forthcoming 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum, says an executive order.

In addition, a special holiday has been declared for industrial workers and employees on 10 February. The relevant gazette was issued yesterday, Sunday (25 January 2026), by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Teachers and officials assigned to election duties will not be covered by this leave.

According to the gazette, following the decision of the advisory council meeting, an election-time government holiday has been declared under executive order on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 and 12 February, on the occasion of the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum.