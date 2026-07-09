Primary scholarship exam: Results due today, how to know it

The results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination are set to be published on Thursday, with the Directorate of Primary Education saying all preparations for the announcement have been completed. The results will be available through two channels.

According to the Directorate, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, Adviser for Primary and Mass Education, will formally announce the results at a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday morning.

A total of 82,500 students will receive scholarships this year. Of them, 80 per cent are from government primary schools, while the remaining 20 per cent are from non-government primary schools and kindergartens.

Scholarships are awarded in two categories—Talent Pool and General Grade—with successful candidates receiving financial assistance under the respective schemes.