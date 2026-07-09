Primary scholarship exam: Results due today, how to know it
The results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination are set to be published on Thursday, with the Directorate of Primary Education saying all preparations for the announcement have been completed. The results will be available through two channels.
According to the Directorate, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, Adviser for Primary and Mass Education, will formally announce the results at a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday morning.
A total of 82,500 students will receive scholarships this year. Of them, 80 per cent are from government primary schools, while the remaining 20 per cent are from non-government primary schools and kindergartens.
Scholarships are awarded in two categories—Talent Pool and General Grade—with successful candidates receiving financial assistance under the respective schemes.
The examination was held simultaneously across the country. In all districts except the three hill districts, the tests took place between 15 and 18 April 2026. In the hill districts of Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban, the examinations were held under a separate schedule from 17 to 20 April.
More than 640,000 students sat the examination this year, including around 550,000 from government primary schools and 90,000 from non-government primary schools and kindergartens.
Results Available Online and by SMS
The Directorate of Primary Education said parents and guardians will be able to access the results online and via SMS after the official announcement.
The official online platform for checking results is the IPEMIS (Integrated Primary Education Management Information System) portal.
Scholarship Allocation
According to the Directorate, 82,500 scholarships will be awarded this year based on merit and district- and upazila-level quotas.
Of these, 66,000 scholarships will go to students from government primary schools and 16,500 to students from non-government primary schools.
Based on the number of examinees, the scholarship ratio is approximately one scholarship for every eight government primary school candidates and one for every 5.5 candidates from non-government primary schools.
Scholarship Amounts
Scholarships will be awarded under two categories.
A total of 33,000 students will receive Talent Pool scholarships, while 49,500 will receive General Grade scholarships.
Under the current rates, Talent Pool recipients will receive Tk 300 per month, along with an annual lump-sum grant of Tk 225.
General Grade recipients will receive Tk 225 per month, together with an annual lump-sum grant of Tk 225.
Students selected for either category will receive the financial support for two years after completing Class V.