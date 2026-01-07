Admission Test: CU A unit results published, pass rate 52pc

The results of the first-year undergraduate admission test for ‘A’ unit at Chittagong University have been published.

A total of 41,609 candidates passed this unit, while 37,801 failed. The top scorer on the merit list achieved 90.65 marks out of 100.

The results were published on Wednesday afternoon. Students can view their results on the university’s website or official Facebook page.

This information was confirmed to Prothom Alo by the university’s pro-vice-chancellor (academic), Professor Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan.