Admission Test: CU A unit results published, pass rate 52pc
The results of the first-year undergraduate admission test for ‘A’ unit at Chittagong University have been published.
A total of 41,609 candidates passed this unit, while 37,801 failed. The top scorer on the merit list achieved 90.65 marks out of 100.
The results were published on Wednesday afternoon. Students can view their results on the university’s website or official Facebook page.
This information was confirmed to Prothom Alo by the university’s pro-vice-chancellor (academic), Professor Mohammad Shamim Uddin Khan.
The ‘A’ unit comprises the faculties of Science, Biological Sciences, Engineering, and Marine Sciences and Fisheries.
The exam for this unit was held last Friday. This year, tests were conducted in three divisions: Dhaka, Chittagong, and Rajshahi.
A total of 79,410 candidates sat for the exams across these divisions, resulting in a pass rate of 52.398 per cent. The unit has 1,093 seats available.
In the previous academic year 2024-25, the pass rate for the ‘A’ unit admission test was 53.65 per cent.
This means that this year’s pass rate is 1.25 per cent lower than the rate of the previous year.
Notably, the minimum eligibility criteria for applications were lowered this year, while GPA results from SSC and HSC examinations were not considered.
Like last year, this year’s admission tests are being held for four units and three sub-units. In total, 233,326 students were scheduled to sit for the exams.
Today, the B-1 sub-unit test was held for candidates seeking admission to the departments of drama, music, and fine arts.
The C unit exam will be held next Friday, followed by the B unit exam on Saturday. Meanwhile, the B-2 sub-unit test is scheduled for Thursday.