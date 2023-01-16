JSC, JDC exams finally scrapped

A proposal of the education ministry said "There is no provision for these examinations in the fresh national curriculum. Therefore, scrapping the JSC and JDC examinations in 2022, 2023 and the further academic years might be considered."
The prime minister has accepted the proposal.
The government included Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination in the national curriculum in 2009 for general students -- an abrupt decision that earned huge criticism. But the following year, they introduced the same test for madrasa level students titled Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC), brushing aside the concerns of all educationists.