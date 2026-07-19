Tk 110b spent on overseas education, expenditure doubles in 5 years

Earlier, only talented students would go abroad for studies by receiving scholarships, with the expenses being borne by those countries or universities.

However, now many parents are sending their children to study abroad at their own expense. The majority of students are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Some are even moving abroad for secondary and higher secondary levels.

As a result, the cost of education abroad is increasing day by day. The entire cost of education abroad has to be met in various foreign currencies. It's now easier than before to send education expenses abroad.

Analysing recent data from Bangladesh Bank, it is found that the amount of money spent from Bangladesh on education abroad has more than doubled in the last five years.

In the outgoing fiscal year 2025-26, 881. 7 million dollars were spent in the education sector abroad, which amounts to Tk 109. 33 billion.