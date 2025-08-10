I saw students using AI in exams while principal having tea: VC

He said this while addressing a dialogue titled, ‘365 days of the interim government’ organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a Dhaka Hotel today, Sunday.

In the discussion, the vice-chancellor of the National University further said that the connection between education and industry in the university’s examination system and curriculum is almost non-existent. Yet no one talks about it, because large companies in the country need graduates from the National University. These students are not skilled and have little ambition, which makes them easy to manipulate and use for long periods.

Speaking regarding the flaws in the examination system of the national university, ASM Amanullah said, “Here, answer scripts of philosophy are examined by physics teachers. Even colleges without laboratories award 100 marks in chemistry, physics and biology examinations. In many colleges that do have laboratories, the students hardly used those.”

The vice-chancellor said that during a recent visit to a college in Dhaka, he found students using AI on their mobile phones to take an exam while the principal sat quietly sipping tea.