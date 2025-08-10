National University
I saw students using AI in exams while principal having tea: VC
National University (NU) vice-chancellor ASM Amanullah has said there is no relevance between the curriculums of the university and the industrial sector.
He said, “The university is producing examinees instead of students.”
Sharing one of his recent experiences, the National University VC said, “While visiting a college in Dhaka recently, I even saw students using AI to take exams while the principal was sitting and having tea.”
He said this while addressing a dialogue titled, ‘365 days of the interim government’ organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at a Dhaka Hotel today, Sunday.
In the discussion, the vice-chancellor of the National University further said that the connection between education and industry in the university’s examination system and curriculum is almost non-existent. Yet no one talks about it, because large companies in the country need graduates from the National University. These students are not skilled and have little ambition, which makes them easy to manipulate and use for long periods.
Speaking regarding the flaws in the examination system of the national university, ASM Amanullah said, “Here, answer scripts of philosophy are examined by physics teachers. Even colleges without laboratories award 100 marks in chemistry, physics and biology examinations. In many colleges that do have laboratories, the students hardly used those.”
He further said that the situation is so dire that it is difficult to find responsible teachers where there are three groups in every 10 teachers.
Present at the CPD dialogue were interim government shipping adviser Brig. Gen. (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince and others.
The keynote paper was presented by CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun.