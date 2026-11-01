Twin sisters emerge as the only GPA-5 scorers in entire upazila

An unemployed father, financial hardship at home and the struggle to meet their education expenses could have stood in the way of their studies. But Rahima Sardar and Rabeya Sardar from Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram did not give up.

Through determination and hard work, these twin sisters scored GPA-5 in the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations from the humanities group.

Their achievement stands out not only at their college, among the 14 educational institutions in the upazila as well.

Rahima and Rabeya are residents of Ramkarji village in Chinai union. They study at Rajarhat Government Mir Ismail Hossain College. The twin sisters had also scored GPA-5 in their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.