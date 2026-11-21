The second chapter of the Multidisciplinary Biennial International Conference on ‘Bridging Cultures: Advanced Discourses (ICBC 2026)’ commenced its academic proceedings on Friday with an insightful online keynote address by Professor Azfar Hussain, a distinguished Bangladeshi-American theorist, literary critic, and interdisciplinary scholar affiliated with the Global Center for Advanced Studies (GCAS) and Grand Valley State University, USA.

Professor Hussain’s keynote address set an intellectually stimulating tone for the conference by critically examining contemporary academic discourses and the intersections of culture, literature, language, and knowledge production.

Drawing on his interdisciplinary scholarship, he highlighted the significance of critical inquiry in addressing the complexities of the contemporary world, encouraging participants to question established perspectives, interrogate dominant knowledge frameworks, and explore alternative possibilities for intellectual engagement.