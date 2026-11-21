ICBC 2026: Connecting academic knowledge with social realities, power and ethical responsibility
The second chapter of the Multidisciplinary Biennial International Conference on ‘Bridging Cultures: Advanced Discourses (ICBC 2026)’ commenced its academic proceedings on Friday with an insightful online keynote address by Professor Azfar Hussain, a distinguished Bangladeshi-American theorist, literary critic, and interdisciplinary scholar affiliated with the Global Center for Advanced Studies (GCAS) and Grand Valley State University, USA.
Professor Hussain’s keynote address set an intellectually stimulating tone for the conference by critically examining contemporary academic discourses and the intersections of culture, literature, language, and knowledge production.
Drawing on his interdisciplinary scholarship, he highlighted the significance of critical inquiry in addressing the complexities of the contemporary world, encouraging participants to question established perspectives, interrogate dominant knowledge frameworks, and explore alternative possibilities for intellectual engagement.
His discussion further emphasised the importance of fostering dialogue across cultures and disciplines while connecting academic knowledge with social realities, power relations, ethical responsibility, and transformative intellectual practices.
In this regard, he said, “How do you do comparative literature? By making connections. But my argument has been, for quite some time, this that while making connections there are those who erase the actually existing unequal power relations on the one hand, and, on the other, also reinforce some kind of inequality.
“For instance, Nazrul; we tend to compare Nazrul to Byron and Shelly and Whitman. I understand, of course there are grounds for comparison but while comparing Nazrul to Shelly and Byron and the likes from Western canonical literature, there is also this tendency, a very implicit subtle tendency, to suggest that Nazrul’s greatness can be measured by the yardstick already set somewhere, by someone else or by some other power relations.
“I’m not against comparison; of course we have to compare but if you have to compare Kazi Nazrul Islam, why not compare him to a whole host of revolutionary poets that we have in Asia, Africa and Latin America…. making connections will be even more meaningful because, after all, Kazi Nazrul Islam is a revolutionary poet, he comes from a third world country, so let’s compare Kazi Nazrul Islam to other poets in Asia, African and Latin America.”
Speaking about the vision of ICBC 2026, Professor Dr Rahman M. Mahbub, Chair of the Conference, emphasised the importance of creating a shared intellectual space that transcends disciplinary and cultural boundaries and promotes inclusive, humane, and sustainable futures.
“One of the central objectives of ICBC is to bridge the boundaries that divide our knowledge, disciplines, cultures, and perspectives. We aspire to connect literature with philosophy, the humanities with the sciences, theory with practice, and technological innovation or AI with human values,” he said.
“I firmly believe that if science enables us to perform, create, and transform, the arts and humanities teach us to interpret, empathise, imagine, and understand the meaning of those achievements. The humanities give knowledge a human soul, while science expands the possibilities of human action. So, there should be a bridge between the soul and action – between Science and Humanities. We need both as inseparable partners in advancing humanity,” Rahman M. Mahbub added.
Organised in a hybrid format, ICBC 2026 brings together an international community of scholars, researchers, academics, and students from diverse disciplinary backgrounds to foster intellectual exchange and interdisciplinary dialogue. The conference is jointly organised by City University, the Department of English Language and Literature, IBC Foundation, and IDEAS: International Journal of Literature, Arts, Science & Culture.
The conference features eight distinguished keynote speakers, 15 plenary speakers, around 100 research paper presenters, and around 300 participants from Bangladesh and abroad. Its next sessions are scheduled for 22, and 23 November online at City University, followed by a full-day in-person programme at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), Dhaka, on 26 November 2026.
Several eminent academicians joined the inaugural ceremony. The programme featured Brig Gen (retd.) Professor Dr Md Lutfor Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of City University, as the Chief Guest, while Professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain of Jahangirnagar University served as the Session Chair and Moderator.
The special guests included Professor Dr. Kazi Shahadat Kabir, Pro Vice-Chancellor of City University; Mahmudul Bari, Advisor, City University; and Professor Abu Zayed Mohammad, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Science, City University.
Their presence added significance to the occasion, reflecting the collective commitment of academic leadership and institutional collaboration towards advancing interdisciplinary scholarship and international academic engagement.