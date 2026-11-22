The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued directives regarding this on 19 November. The guidelines signed by the Director (Secondary) of the Directorate, detailed the admission process across secondary, lower secondary and attached primary levels in private schools and school and colleges nationwide including those in Dhaka city.

According to the directives, applications for Class-I admission will be accepted exclusively online at http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.

The application fee is set at Taka 110 which must be paid via SMS using a Teletalk prepaid mobile connection.

Applicants may select up to five schools in order of preference, subject to availability. If an applicant chooses both shifts of an institution that operates on a double-shift basis, each shift will count as one of the five choices. It will not be possible to select the same school or shift more than once.