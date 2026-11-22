Class-I admission (2027): Apply on 1 Dec, digital lottery 15 Dec
The applications for admission into Class-I for the 2027 academic year in all private schools and colleges across the country will commence on 1 December.
The application window will remain open until 10 December. Students for Class-I will be selected via online digital lottery at 11:00 am on 15 December.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued directives regarding this on 19 November. The guidelines signed by the Director (Secondary) of the Directorate, detailed the admission process across secondary, lower secondary and attached primary levels in private schools and school and colleges nationwide including those in Dhaka city.
According to the directives, applications for Class-I admission will be accepted exclusively online at http://gsa.teletalk.com.bd.
The application fee is set at Taka 110 which must be paid via SMS using a Teletalk prepaid mobile connection.
Applicants may select up to five schools in order of preference, subject to availability. If an applicant chooses both shifts of an institution that operates on a double-shift basis, each shift will count as one of the five choices. It will not be possible to select the same school or shift more than once.
Meanwhile, admissions for classes-II through IX must be conducted through written examinations, managed by the respective institution’s own admission committee.
In this process, the 2027 admission policy for private schools and colleges must be followed. Furthermore, instructions have been provided to ensure adherence to various quotas and catchment area requirements.
The directives also stated that the heads of institutions must publish an admission notice specifying the number of vacant seats available at their institutions.
The notice must clearly state the date and time for the submission of application forms.
The DSHE has confirmed that the selection of students for Class-I will be conducted through an online digital lottery. The admission process must be conducted under the constant guidance and supervision of the Admission Oversight and Monitoring Committee.
At the same time, transparency and accountability must be ensured throughout the entire admission process.
Detailed guidelines regarding the completion of admission applications and other admission-related procedures can be found in the ‘Secondary Circular/Order’ section of the DSHE website (www.dshe.gov.bd), as well as on the Teletalk website (www.teletalk.com.bd).
All relevant educational institutions have been instructed to carry out the admission process in accordance with the admission policy prescribed by the Ministry of Education.