DU admission applications opens, fees increased for four units
Applications for admission to undergraduate programmes at the University of Dhaka (DU) for the 2026–2027 academic session will open at 12:00pm on Wednesday, 11 November. The online application process will close at 11:59pm on 25 November.
Admission tests for undergraduate programmes in the 2026–27 academic session will be held through five units. These are the Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit, Science Unit, Business Studies Unit, Fine Arts Unit and IBA Unit.
However, this year, application fees have been increased for four units. The fee for the IBA Unit remains unchanged from last year. Application fees for the other four units—the Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit, Science Unit, Business Studies Unit and Fine Arts Unit—have each been increased by Tk 150.
Meanwhile, while the minimum eligibility criteria for applying to undergraduate programmes remain unchanged, admission requirements for some departments under different faculties and institutes have been relaxed.
Under the revised requirements, the minimum marks in specific subjects in admission tests and the minimum grades required in some higher secondary subjects have been reduced for several departments.
The decision to relax admission requirements for various departments was taken at an emergency meeting of the General Admission Committee held on Monday, 9 November 2026, at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban auditorium with Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam in the chair.
Application fee rise
This year, the application fee for the Science, Arts, Law and Social Sciences, and Business Studies units has been increased from Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,200. On the other hand, the application fee for the Fine Arts Unit has been raised from Tk 1,250 to Tk 1,400.
The application fee for admission to the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) remains unchanged at Tk 1,500.
Students can pay their application fees at any branch of four state-owned commercial banks—Sonali, Janata, Agrani and Rupali—or online using debit or credit cards and mobile financial services.
Admission test dates
The admission test for the Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit will be held on Saturday, 19 December 2026.
The admission test for the Science Unit will be held on Saturday, 12 December 2026.
The admission test for the Business Studies Unit will be held on Saturday, 26 December 2026.
The admission test for the Fine Arts Unit (general knowledge and drawing) will be held on Tuesday, 22 December 2026.
The admission test for the IBA Unit will be held on Saturday, 5 December 2026.
Except for the IBA Unit, admission tests for all units will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm. The IBA Unit admission test will take place from 10:00am to 12:00 noon.
Test venues
Admission tests for three units, excluding the Fine Arts and IBA units, will be held in eight divisional cities, including Dhaka.
The divisional centres are Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Barishal University, Khulna University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, and Begum Rokeya University.
Marks distribution
Admission tests for all units except the Fine Arts and IBA units will consist of 60 marks for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 40 marks for written examinations.
For the Fine Arts Unit, the decision has been made to hold an examination carrying 40 marks for MCQs and 60 marks for drawing.
The IBA Unit examination will consist of 70 marks for MCQs and 30 marks for descriptive questions.
For the Fine Arts Unit, 30 minutes have been allocated for the MCQ examination and 60 minutes for the drawing/written examination.
For the IBA Unit, 90 minutes have been allocated for the MCQ examination and 30 minutes for the descriptive examination.
For the other units, 45 minutes will be allocated for the MCQ examination and 45 minutes for the written examination.
Students will be evaluated on a total of 120 marks in the admission process. Of these, 100 marks will be based on the admission test, while 20 marks will be allocated based on the results of the secondary or equivalent and higher secondary or equivalent examinations.
Eligibility for application
Applicants must have passed the secondary or equivalent examination between 2021 and 2024 and the higher secondary or equivalent examination in 2026 to meet the minimum eligibility requirements.
Science Unit
The combined GPA in the secondary or equivalent and higher secondary or equivalent examinations, including the fourth subject, must be at least 8.00, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination.
However, students from the humanities and business studies groups under the Higher Secondary and Madrasa Education Boards may also apply for this unit.
In that case, their combined GPA in the secondary or equivalent and higher secondary or equivalent examinations, including the fourth subject, must be at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit
The combined GPA must be at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
However, students from the science and business studies groups under the Higher Secondary and Madrasa Education Boards may also apply for this unit.
In that case, students from the science group must have a combined GPA of at least 8.00, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination, while those from the business studies group must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination. The fourth subject will be included in the GPA calculation.
Business Studies Unit
The combined GPA must be at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
However, students from the science and humanities groups under the Higher Secondary and Madrasa Education Boards may also apply for this unit.
In that case, students from the science group must have a combined GPA of at least 8.00, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination, while those from the humanities group must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination. The fourth subject will be included in the GPA calculation.
Fine Arts Unit
The combined GPA must be at least 6.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
IBA Unit
The combined GPA must be at least 8.00, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination.
For details, visit Dhaka University undergraduate admission website.