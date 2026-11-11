DU admission applications opens, fees increased for four units

Admission tests for all units except the Fine Arts and IBA units will consist of 60 marks for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 40 marks for written examinations.

For the Fine Arts Unit, the decision has been made to hold an examination carrying 40 marks for MCQs and 60 marks for drawing.

The IBA Unit examination will consist of 70 marks for MCQs and 30 marks for descriptive questions.

For the Fine Arts Unit, 30 minutes have been allocated for the MCQ examination and 60 minutes for the drawing/written examination.

For the IBA Unit, 90 minutes have been allocated for the MCQ examination and 30 minutes for the descriptive examination.

For the other units, 45 minutes will be allocated for the MCQ examination and 45 minutes for the written examination.

Students will be evaluated on a total of 120 marks in the admission process. Of these, 100 marks will be based on the admission test, while 20 marks will be allocated based on the results of the secondary or equivalent and higher secondary or equivalent examinations.