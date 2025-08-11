HSC admission: Application deadline extended

The application deadline for online admission to first year of Higher Secondary Cirtificate (HSC) for the 2025–2026 academic year has been extended for the first phase.

Students can now apply until next Friday, 15 August, up to 8:00pm on that day.

Previously, the last date to apply online in the first phase was today, Monday, 11 August, according to the admission website.

As per the earlier schedule, the results for students selected in the first phase will be published on 20 August.

After the results are released, applications will be accepted for the second and third phases. Admission, after verification, will take place between 7 and 14 September. Classes for grade XI will begin on 15 September.

On 24 July, the education ministry published the admission policy for grade XI. As before, applications and admissions will be processed under the same rules. There will be no admission tests for grade XI (except for some institutions such as Notre Dame College in Dhaka, which holds tests under court orders). Admission will be based on SSC and equivalent exam results.