HSC admission: Application deadline extended
The application deadline for online admission to first year of Higher Secondary Cirtificate (HSC) for the 2025–2026 academic year has been extended for the first phase.
Students can now apply until next Friday, 15 August, up to 8:00pm on that day.
Previously, the last date to apply online in the first phase was today, Monday, 11 August, according to the admission website.
As per the earlier schedule, the results for students selected in the first phase will be published on 20 August.
After the results are released, applications will be accepted for the second and third phases. Admission, after verification, will take place between 7 and 14 September. Classes for grade XI will begin on 15 September.
On 24 July, the education ministry published the admission policy for grade XI. As before, applications and admissions will be processed under the same rules. There will be no admission tests for grade XI (except for some institutions such as Notre Dame College in Dhaka, which holds tests under court orders). Admission will be based on SSC and equivalent exam results.
How to apply online
Students must apply for grade XI admission through the designated online portal. No manual applications will be accepted, except for specific cases. The application fee is set at Tk 220. With this fee, students must list a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10 preferred colleges. Based on merit, quotas, and preferences, each student will be selected for admission to only one college among their choices.
However, students who passed the SSC as special-needs candidates may apply manually through the education board. Children of expatriates and students from BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan) may also apply manually through the board. The board will verify documents and arrange their admission.
Group selection rules
Science group SSC graduates can choose Science, Humanities, or Business Studies at the higher secondary level. Humanities or Business Studies graduates can choose between those two groups only. Dakhil (Madrasa) Science graduates can choose Science, Humanities, or Business Studies; those from the General group can choose Humanities or Business Studies.
No admission tests will be held; admissions will be based on SSC and equivalent exam results.
Three phases of application, results, admission, and class start
In the first phase, the application deadline was 11 August, but it has now been extended by four days to 15 August. Results for the first phase will be published at around 8:00pm on 20 August. The remaining two phases will follow, involving applications, results, confirmations, and final admissions, before classes start on 15 September.
College admission fees
For MPO-listed institutions, session and admission charges for Dhaka city area is Tk 5,000, for metropolitan cities other than Dhaka is Tk 3,000, for district level Tk 2,000 and for upazila areas Tk 1,500.
For non-MPO or partially MPO-listed institutions, the policy specifies allowable development, session, and admission fees. The fees for colleges inside Dhaka city: Tk 7,500 (Bangla version), Tk 8,500 (English version), other metropolitan areas: Tk 5,000 (Bangla), Tk 6,000 (English), district level: Tk 3,000 (Bangla), Tk 4,000 (English), and upazila: Tk 2,500 (Bangla), Tk 3,000 (English).
Merit and quota allocation
According to policy, 93 per cent of seats in colleges or equivalent institutions are open to all, based on merit. The remaining 7 per cent are reserved. 1 per cent quota specified for children of Ministry of Education officials/employees, 1 per cent for children of officials/employees of subordinate offices/agencies (for institutions in metropolitan, divisional, and district headquarters, subject to minimum qualifications), and 5 per cent for children of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters; if no eligible candidates are available, these seats must be filled from the merit list. No seats may remain vacant under any circumstances.
View the full admission policy here.