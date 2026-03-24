SSC exam 2026: form fill-up deadline extended

The Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has extended the deadline for SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exam form fill-up for 2026.

Students will now be able to complete their form submission until 31 March. Fees can also be paid through Sonali Seba until the same date.

According to a notice issued by the board, the deadline for submitting forms with a late fee for SSC candidates of 2026 has been extended until 31 March.

The final date for fee payment via Sonali Seba has also been rescheduled to 31 March.

Educational institutions concerned must complete the form fill-up process for students within this newly announced timeframe.