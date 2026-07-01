New curriculum to be introduced from 2028: Education Minister
A new curriculum is being introduced at the primary and secondary levels from 2028.
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon revealed this information in the press conference organized at the Secretariat today, Wednesday.
The press conference was held to provide information and preparations concerning the HSC and equivalent examinations that are set to begin tomorrow, Thursday.
At the press conference, the Prime Minister's Education Adviser, Mahdi Amin, highlighted the goals and objectives of the new curriculum.
The Minister mentioned that due to time constraints, it was not possible to implement the new curriculum from 2027, but it will be implemented from 2028.
He also mentioned that a committee has been formed for curriculum development.
Discussing the goals and objectives of the curriculum, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Education and Primary and Mass Education Ministry Affairs, Mahdi Amin, said, ‘Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are changing our curriculum in such a way that alongside academic knowledge, culture and sports will be prioritised. We are aiming to incorporate co-curricular activities into education. ’
The adviser also emphasised making technical and vocational education mandatory within the education system.
At the press conference, Abdul Khaleq, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, presented information about the HSC and equivalent examinations.