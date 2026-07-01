New curriculum to be introduced from 2028: Education Minister

A new curriculum is being introduced at the primary and secondary levels from 2028.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon revealed this information in the press conference organized at the Secretariat today, Wednesday.

The press conference was held to provide information and preparations concerning the HSC and equivalent examinations that are set to begin tomorrow, Thursday.

At the press conference, the Prime Minister's Education Adviser, Mahdi Amin, highlighted the goals and objectives of the new curriculum.