DU admission test: Results of all units to be published Thursday
Admission test results of all units of Dhaka University’s undergraduate programme of the academic year 2023-2024 will be published at 3.30 pm on 28 March.
DU vice-chancellor professor ASM Maksud Kamal will reveal the results from the Abdul Motin Chowdhury virtual classroom.
By providing information, applicants will be able to check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd website or use the short message service (SMS) from any mobile operator.
A press release issued by the DU public relations office confirmed the information.
The admission test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit was held on 23 February; for the Business Education unit on 24 February, and the test for the Science unit was held on 1 March.
The test(Drawing and MCQ) for the Fine Arts unit was held on 9 March.