College admission applications open: How to apply
Online applications for admission to Class XI for the 2026–27 academic year began on Wednesday and will remain open until 10 September 2026. The admission process will be completed before classes begin on 23 September.
Students can apply online by following the full guidelines available on the official admission website.
Depending on their eligibility, a student can apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent educational institutions. The application fee is Tk 220.
What you need to apply
Before starting the application, students should keep several pieces of information available, including their SSC or equivalent examination roll number, registration number, name of the education board, year of passing, an active mobile phone number, a list of preferred colleges, and information about the group they wish to enrol in.
Students should carefully check their personal and examination details before submitting the application to ensure that they have entered everything correctly.
The admission policy states that authorities will not hold any selection or admission tests. They will admit students solely on the basis of their SSC or equivalent examination results.
Seven per cent of Class XI seats have been allocated under quotas, while the remaining 93 per cent of seats at colleges will remain open to all students on merit.
Important dates
Students who receive their re-scrutiny or re-evaluation results between 2 and 10 September can also apply.
Authorities will accept applications from students whose results change following re-scrutiny or re-evaluation from 12 to 13 September until 8:00 pm. Students will also have the opportunity to change their order of college preferences during this period.
Authorities will publish the results of selected students at 8:00 pm on 17 September.
After the results are published, selected students will have until 8:00 pm on 19 September to confirm their admission. If a student fails to confirm admission within the stipulated period, the selection and application will be cancelled.
The Class XI admission process will run from 20 to 22 September. Classes for Class XI will begin on 23 September.
93pc seats on merit, 7pc under quota
Under the policy, 93 per cent of seats at all educational institutions will remain open to all students on merit. Authorities will prepare a merit list based on SSC and equivalent examination results and select students accordingly.
Of the remaining seven per cent of seats, the policy proposes reserving five per cent for the sons and daughters of freedom fighters and martyred freedom fighters, and two per cent for the children of officers and employees of the Ministry of Education and its subordinate departments and agencies.
Applicants seeking admission under the freedom fighter quota must submit an attested copy of the relevant supporting documents or gazette notification and present the original document at the time of admission.
The policy requires authorities to verify the freedom fighter certificate issued by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs before completing admission.
If no sons or daughters of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters are available for the reserved seats, the seats cannot remain vacant. Authorities must admit students to those seats from the merit list.
The policy states that this quota system will apply only to the 2026–27 academic year.
Meanwhile, it proposes reserving one per cent of seats for the children of officers and employees working at the Ministry of Education and another one per cent for the children of officers and employees of departments or agencies under the ministry.
For applicants seeking admission under these quotas, they must submit a certificate from the head of the relevant office confirming that their parent is an officer or employee of the concerned organisation.
If the number of applicants exceeds the number of seats available under a particular quota, authorities will select students on merit from among the applicants eligible for that quota.
How merit rankings will be determined when GPA is equal
For students who obtain the same GPA, merit rankings will be determined based on their total marks obtained.
In the cases of the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, Bangladesh Technical Education Board and Bangladesh Open University, grade points and marks obtained must be converted into equivalent values for calculation.
Similarly, grade points and marks obtained from different years must be converted into equivalent values.
For admission to the science group, when candidates obtain the same total marks, their marks in General Mathematics and Higher Mathematics/Biology will be considered to determine their merit ranking.
If this does not resolve the difficulty in selecting candidates, their marks in English, Physics and Chemistry will be considered successively.
For the humanities and business studies groups, if candidates obtain the same total marks, their marks in English, Mathematics and Bengali will be considered successively to resolve the tie.
When a candidate from one group applies for admission to another group, candidates with the same GPA will be ranked according to their total marks obtained. If this does not resolve the difficulty in selecting candidates, their marks in English, Mathematics and Bengali will be considered successively.
New guidelines for applicants under the education and freedom fighter quotas
On 31 August, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued separate letters providing guidelines for online applications under the freedom fighter and education quotas for admission to Class XI in the 2026–27 academic year.
The authorities have cautioned students applying under the freedom fighter quota for Class XI admission. Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements to apply under this quota. If a student applies without meeting the eligibility requirements, they will not be eligible for admission to a college even if they are selected.
The letter states that, in accordance with sub-section 3.2 of the Class XI Admission Policy 2026, applicants seeking admission under the freedom fighter quota through the online application process for the 2026–27 academic year must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.
Eligibility for the freedom fighter quota: To apply under this quota, a student must be the son or daughter of a freedom fighter or martyred freedom fighter.
Students selected under this quota must submit an attested copy of the relevant supporting document or gazette notification when enrolling at the college and present the original document at the time of admission. If a student fails to provide valid proof of eligibility for the quota, they will not be allowed to enrol. Therefore, students who apply despite not meeting the stated eligibility requirements for the freedom fighter quota, such as grandchildren of freedom fighters, will not be considered eligible for college admission even if they are selected.
Meanwhile, authorities have cautioned applicants seeking to apply under the EQ-1 and EQ-2 (Education Quota-1 and 2) categories through the online application process.
Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements for these quotas. If a student applies without meeting the requirements, they will not be eligible for college admission even if they are selected.
The letter states, “According to sub-section 3.2 of the Class XI Admission Policy 2026, applicants seeking admission to Class XI through the online application process for the 2026–27 academic year under EQ-1 and EQ-2 (Education Quota-1 and 2) must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.”
Eligibility for EQ-1 (Education Quota-1):
To apply under this quota, a student must be the son or daughter of an officer or employee currently working at the Ministry of Education.
Eligibility for EQ-2 (Education Quota-2):
To apply under this quota, a student must be the son or daughter of an officer or employee working at any of the 28 departments or agencies under the Ministry of Education (a copy is attached). In addition, the quota benefit will apply to the children of teachers, officers and employees working at government schools, government colleges, government schools and colleges, and government education offices under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. Therefore, students who apply under EQ-1 or EQ-2 despite not meeting the stated eligibility requirements will not be considered eligible for college admission even if they are selected.
*See the Class XI admission policy here