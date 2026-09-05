College admission applications open: How to apply

Online applications for admission to Class XI for the 2026–27 academic year began on Wednesday and will remain open until 10 September 2026. The admission process will be completed before classes begin on 23 September.

Students can apply online by following the full guidelines available on the official admission website.

Depending on their eligibility, a student can apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent educational institutions. The application fee is Tk 220.