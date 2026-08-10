SSC results: Edu boards pass rates this year and last year
The overall pass rate in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations has fallen to 64.05 per cent, down by 4.40 points from 68.45 per cent in 2025, according to board-wise figures.
Six of the country’s nine general education boards recorded lower pass rates than last year, while three posted improvements.
Board-wise pass rate comparison
Board 2026 2025 Change
Dhaka 71.63pc 67.51pc +4.12
Jashore 66.27pc 73.69pc -7.42
Cumilla 65.42pc 63.60pc +1.82
Rajshahi 63.67pc 77.63pc -13.96
Barishal 60.35pc 56.38pc +3.97
Chattogram 59.48pc 72.07pc -12.59
Sylhet 58.33pc 68.57pc -10.24
Dinajpur 58.05pc 67.03pc -8.98
Mymensingh 57.39pc 58.22pc -0.83
Overall 64.05pc 68.45pc -4.40
Dhaka Board recorded the highest pass rate this year at 71.63 per cent, up from 67.51 per cent in 2025. It was the only board to cross the 70 per cent mark, replacing Rajshahi Board, which topped the table last year with a pass rate of 77.63 per cent.
Jashore Board ranked second this year with a pass rate of 66.27 per cent, down from 73.69 per cent last year. Cumilla Board came third at 65.42 per cent, up from 63.60 per cent in 2025.
The sharpest decline was recorded by Rajshahi, where the pass rate fell to 63.67 per cent from 77.63 per cent, a drop of 13.96 points. The result pushed Rajshahi from first place last year to fourth this year.
Chattogram Board recorded the second-largest decline, with its pass rate falling from 72.07 per cent to 59.48 per cent, down 12.59 points. Sylhet Board also saw a double-digit decline, from 68.57 per cent to 58.33 per cent, a drop of 10.24 points.
The pass rate in Dinajpur fell from 67.03 per cent to 58.05 per cent, while Mymensingh saw a smaller decline, from 58.22 per cent to 57.39 per cent.
Mymensingh recorded the lowest pass rate this year, followed by Dinajpur and Sylhet. In 2025, Barishal had the lowest rate at 56.38 per cent.
Three boards bucked the downward trend. Besides Dhaka and Cumilla, Barishal improved from 56.38 per cent to 60.35 per cent, an increase of 3.97 points.
Overall, the pass rate declined as six of the nine boards recorded lower rates than last year, while only Dhaka, Barishal and Cumilla posted improvements.