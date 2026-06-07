ISD Class of 2026 secures USD 1.7m in scholarships at universities worldwide

Graduating student and Valedictorian Niyarah Mahbub, will be attending University of California, San Diego to pursue a degree in Neurobiology.

Speaking of her experience, she shared, “I have always been an observant person, and being part of the ISD community since Playgroup year has made me realise the potential I have to create positive change. Having witnessed both my school and the world around me evolve over time, I have come to appreciate how small actions can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

“My passion for helping people led me to explore careers in neurobiology, a critical field within medical science. Although it is undoubtedly rigorous, I find it incredibly fascinating. My curiosity about understanding the brain, combined with my desire to help others, has made me fall in love with this field. While I am not yet sure where I will be in ten years, I am determined to stay true to my passions and pursue a career that I genuinely love,” she added.