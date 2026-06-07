ISD Class of 2026 secures USD 1.7m in scholarships at universities worldwide
International School Dhaka’s graduating Class of 2026 has secured international university scholarships worth 1.7 million US dollars.
The class of 2026 celebrated their graduation recently in a grand ceremony at Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka, where 38 students received their graduation diplomas.
As they get ready to embark on the next step in their education, many students have received offers from top universities such as University of Sydney, King’s College London, University of Manchester, Monash University, University of Amsterdam and many more in the USA, UK, Canada, and Hong Kong.
Graduating student and Valedictorian Niyarah Mahbub, will be attending University of California, San Diego to pursue a degree in Neurobiology.
Speaking of her experience, she shared, “I have always been an observant person, and being part of the ISD community since Playgroup year has made me realise the potential I have to create positive change. Having witnessed both my school and the world around me evolve over time, I have come to appreciate how small actions can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”
“My passion for helping people led me to explore careers in neurobiology, a critical field within medical science. Although it is undoubtedly rigorous, I find it incredibly fascinating. My curiosity about understanding the brain, combined with my desire to help others, has made me fall in love with this field. While I am not yet sure where I will be in ten years, I am determined to stay true to my passions and pursue a career that I genuinely love,” she added.
Speaking at the ceremony, Steve Calland-Scoble, Director of ISD, said, “Watching our students receive their diplomas today is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at ISD. This milestone is a testament to their hard work, the dedication of our faculty, and the unwavering support of their families.”
Special guest Max Tuñón, Country Director, International Labour Organization, Bangladesh, opined, “Education is the foundation for meaningful work and leadership on a global stage. The world today needs young minds who can think critically, adapt quickly and understand global perspectives. Seeing the ambition and diversity of talent in this room gives me immense hope for the future.”
For over 25 years, ISD has maintained its position in Bangladesh as a premier IB (International Baccalaureate) school. The school has an alumni network of 700 individuals, spanning 45 nationalities, who have gone on to attend university in 15 countries.