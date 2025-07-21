80 Bangladeshi students receive Chinese government scholarship

The high standard of education and research in China and its modern, technology-driven campuses and teaching methods, is steadily attracting Bangladeshi students to pursue higher education in China. This scholarship programme is strengthening not only academic ties but also cultural and mutual relations between the two countries. Chinese universities are continuously improving and climbing in international rankings, making China an increasingly popular destination for higher studies among students from around the world.

Educationists say, China’s higher education system is now internationally competitive and research-oriented. In addition to technology-based education and diverse academic programmes, the Chinese government offers various scholarships each year to expand access to higher education for international students. One of the largest and most prestigious of these is the Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS). This scholarship is provided by the China Scholarship Council (CSC) and awarded under the direct supervision of Chinese embassies in each respective country.

This year, a large number of Bangladeshi students applied for the Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS) and 80 of them have been selected. According to sources at the embassy, among the selected candidates, 18 have been nominated for undergraduate programs, 40 for postgraduate, 21 for PhD studies, and 1 as a senior scholar. The scholarship covers all expenses including tuition fees, accommodation, health insurance, and travel to and within China. In addition, students receive a monthly stipend of 2500 yuan for undergraduate, 3000 yuan for postgraduate, and 3500 yuan for PhD students.