80 Bangladeshi students receive Chinese government scholarship
In the 2025-26 academic year, 80 meritorious students from Bangladesh have received the prestigious Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS). Under this programme, they will have the opportunity to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD studies at top-ranking universities in China, fully funded by the Chinese government. The scholarship covers all expenses including tuition fees, accommodation, monthly stipends, health insurance and travel costs.
This scholarship programme has been opening the doors to higher education in China for Bangladeshi students for over four decades. Since 1981, nearly 4,500 Bangladeshi students have availed themselves of this opportunity. Many of them have gone on to play significant roles in research, technology and education both at home and abroad.
The high standard of education and research in China and its modern, technology-driven campuses and teaching methods, is steadily attracting Bangladeshi students to pursue higher education in China. This scholarship programme is strengthening not only academic ties but also cultural and mutual relations between the two countries. Chinese universities are continuously improving and climbing in international rankings, making China an increasingly popular destination for higher studies among students from around the world.
Educationists say, China’s higher education system is now internationally competitive and research-oriented. In addition to technology-based education and diverse academic programmes, the Chinese government offers various scholarships each year to expand access to higher education for international students. One of the largest and most prestigious of these is the Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS). This scholarship is provided by the China Scholarship Council (CSC) and awarded under the direct supervision of Chinese embassies in each respective country.
This year, a large number of Bangladeshi students applied for the Chinese Government Scholarship (CGS) and 80 of them have been selected. According to sources at the embassy, among the selected candidates, 18 have been nominated for undergraduate programs, 40 for postgraduate, 21 for PhD studies, and 1 as a senior scholar. The scholarship covers all expenses including tuition fees, accommodation, health insurance, and travel to and within China. In addition, students receive a monthly stipend of 2500 yuan for undergraduate, 3000 yuan for postgraduate, and 3500 yuan for PhD students.
Mr. Sun, an official at the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, said that the CGS program has deepened mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries. Many former scholarship recipients are now contributing successfully in various key sectors including science and technology, and are playing a role in strengthening bilateral relations.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, he expressed hope that CGS awardees will positively contribute to Bangladesh’s development and the enduring friendship between the two nations. This scholarship not only provides access to higher education but also reinforces educational and cultural exchange between China and Bangladesh.
This year’s scholarship recipients will pursue studies at some of China’s top universities, including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Zhejiang University, among others. The selected fields of study include science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, Chinese language education and more.
One undergraduate student nominated for Peking University said, “I am extremely happy and proud. This opportunity has opened a new door of possibilities in my life.”
Jannatul Arif, President of the Bangladesh–China Youth Student Association (BCYSA), said, “The Chinese Government Scholarship is like a blessing for Bangladeshi students. It allows students from developing countries like ours to access China’s advanced education and research facilities completely free of cost. As a result, a supportive environment has been created for contributing to our own country’s education and research. This scholarship is not only a personal achievement, it also strengthens the friendship between China and Bangladesh.”
It has been reported that the scholarship awardees have already received their admission letters and other necessary documents, and are scheduled to depart for China in the first week of September this year.
The Chinese Government Scholarship, also known as the CGS Scholarship, is the highest-ranking and most prestigious government-funded scholarship programme in China. Several other Chinese scholarship programmes are also available for Bangladeshi students, including various provincial government scholarships, municipal government scholarships, university-specific scholarships, the Confucius Institute Scholarship, vocational education scholarships and more.
These annual scholarship programs offered by China have significantly increased interest in higher education in China among Bangladeshi students.
* Mansur Jisan is a Chinese Government Scholarship recipient, Nanjing, China