BUET first-year admission process after election
The results of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) first-year admission test for the 2025–26 session were published on 28 January.
A week has passed since the results were published, but the specific date for the start of admissions has not yet been finalised.
The university authorities have stated that the admission process will not begin before the national parliamentary elections.
A message on the university’s website said, “The BUET admission process will start as soon as possible after the national elections. The detailed schedule will be announced later.”
Prospective students can view the results on the university’s admission website. Earlier, the BUET admission test was held on 10 January in two shifts, with 87.44 per cent of applicants participating.
From this year’s applicants, 10,351 students were selected to sit for the admission test based on merit, including 7,644 male and 2,707 female students. Among the selected students, 9,051 took part in the test.
Admissions will be offered in the undergraduate programs of 13 departments under the faculties of Chemical and Materials Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Architecture and Planning.
This year, for engineering departments and the Urban and Regional Planning department, three reserved seats were allocated for candidates from the Chittagong Hill Tracts and other minority communities (no more than one seat per department), and one reserved seat for the Architecture department, making a total of 1,309 seats for which the admission test was conducted.