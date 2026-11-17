Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), the exclusive partner of Monash College in Bangladesh, on Monday (15 November) celebrated its fifth foundation day amid festivity and enthusiasm, marking five years of advancing higher education and preparing students for a changing professional landscape, reports a press release.

The occasion also saw the inauguration of the UCBD Industry Impact Lab, an initiative designed to connect classroom learning with real-life business challenges. The lab will give students opportunities to work collaboratively with business leaders and corporate decision-makers on practical problems, allowing them to apply their academic knowledge, understand industry needs and develop problem-solving skills while still at university.

The celebration was attended by Clinton Pobke, acting high commissioner and deputy head of mission at the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh, as the guest speaker.