UCBD launches Industry Impact Lab marking 5th foundation day
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), the exclusive partner of Monash College in Bangladesh, on Monday (15 November) celebrated its fifth foundation day amid festivity and enthusiasm, marking five years of advancing higher education and preparing students for a changing professional landscape, reports a press release.
The occasion also saw the inauguration of the UCBD Industry Impact Lab, an initiative designed to connect classroom learning with real-life business challenges. The lab will give students opportunities to work collaboratively with business leaders and corporate decision-makers on practical problems, allowing them to apply their academic knowledge, understand industry needs and develop problem-solving skills while still at university.
The celebration was attended by Clinton Pobke, acting high commissioner and deputy head of mission at the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh, as the guest speaker.
“Australia is proud to be a long-standing partner of Bangladesh in education. For decades, education has been one of the strongest pillars of the Australia-Bangladesh relationship. Over the years, Australia has provided more than 3,000 scholarships for Bangladeshis to study at Australia’s world-class institutions. Many of these alumni now occupy leadership positions across government, business, academia and civil society, making an invaluable contribution to Bangladesh’s development,” he said.
Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, said, “As UCBD marks its fifth foundation day, we remain focused on making education relevant to the world students will enter after graduation. In today’s world, students need more than classroom learning; they also need the chance to apply their knowledge, work with industry professionals and understand real business challenges. We believe the Industry Impact Lab will help bring these elements closer to their university experience.”
Ganga Iddamalgoda, coordinator of the Industry Impact Lab, said, “The lab will create a space where students can learn by working through actual industry challenges rather than relying solely on classroom case studies. By collaborating with business leaders, they can explore different perspectives, test ideas and develop solutions while building skills that will be useful in their future careers.”
Also present at the event were Zarif Munir, board member of STS Group, Professor Muhammad Ismail Hossain, provost of UCBD and Kingshuk Gupta, COO of UCBD.
The fifth foundation day marks another milestone in UCBD’s journey in Bangladesh, reflecting its continued focus on higher education, industry engagement and preparing students with the knowledge and practical skills needed for their future careers.