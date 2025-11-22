DU classes, exams suspended for Sunday as panic grips during earthquake

Dhaka University has announced that all classes and examinations scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, have been suspended after panic spread among teachers and students due to the earthquake.

The information was provided in a notice sent by the university’s Public Relations Office at night.

The notice stated that since some students were injured because of the earthquake and teachers and students are in a state of panic, all internal classes and examinations of Dhaka University scheduled for tomorrow (23 November) are hereby suspended.

A new schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced later.