DU classes, exams suspended for Sunday as panic grips during earthquake
Dhaka University has announced that all classes and examinations scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, have been suspended after panic spread among teachers and students due to the earthquake.
The information was provided in a notice sent by the university’s Public Relations Office at night.
The notice stated that since some students were injured because of the earthquake and teachers and students are in a state of panic, all internal classes and examinations of Dhaka University scheduled for tomorrow (23 November) are hereby suspended.
A new schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced later.
Around 6:00pm today, Saturday, two earthquakes struck Dhaka within the span of one second. During this time, several students in the female residential halls panicked and rushed down the staircases; three students from Shamsunnahar Hall, one from Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, and one from Ruqayyah Hall were reportedly injured.
Earlier, on Friday morning, at least four students were seriously injured after jumping from the residential hall buildings of Dhaka University in panic during a moderate earthquake. In total, reports indicate that at least 10 Dhaka University students have been injured. Even plaster has fallen off parts of several buildings, including the Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, due to the earthquakes.