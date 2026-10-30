Mentors’ Study Abroad to host Australia Application Day in Banani on Saturday
Mentors’ Study Abroad will host Australia Application Day at its Banani branch on Saturday, 31 October, to offer students one-on-one guidance on Australian universities, admission requirements and scholarships, said a press release.
The session will run from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Counsellors will advise students individually, take them through the application process, and explain what universities expect, while pointing them towards courses that fit their academic backgrounds and career plans.
Scholarship opportunities will also be discussed to help students weigh their options before deciding whether to pursue higher education in Australia.
The event is aimed at students who are already considering Australia and want a clearer picture of where to apply and how. Attendees can bring their own questions and get answers on the spot. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend alongside students.
Entry to the event is free, and there will be no application fee or service charge.