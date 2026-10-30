Mentors’ Study Abroad to host Australia Application Day in Banani on Saturday

Mentors’ Study Abroad will host Australia Application Day at its Banani branch on Saturday, 31 October, to offer students one-on-one guidance on Australian universities, admission requirements and scholarships, said a press release.

The session will run from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Counsellors will advise students individually, take them through the application process, and explain what universities expect, while pointing them towards courses that fit their academic backgrounds and career plans.