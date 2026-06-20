Dhaka Central University admissions: Application deadline extended to 25 June
The application deadline for first-year undergraduate admissions at Dhaka Central University, formed with seven government colleges in Dhaka, has been extended until 25 June 2026 for the 2025-26 academic year.
Interested candidates can pay the application fee online until 12:00 am on 28 June. All other terms and regulations stated in the admission guidelines remain unchanged.
The admission test is scheduled to take place on 11 July from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam will follow the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. A minimum of 40 marks is required to pass the admission test. However, to secure a desired subject, a candidate must obtain at least 5 marks in the relevant subject.
Aspiring candidates for the four-year undergraduate (Honours) courses across various departments in the Arts, Science, Social Science and Business Education units for the 2025-26 academic year can apply through the Dhaka Central University website (www.dcu.ac.bd).
Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Tk 800. According to the university notice, admit cards can be downloaded starting from 5 July. Classes for the new academic year are scheduled to begin on 6 September following the completion of the admission tests.
The seven government colleges include Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Titumir College, Government Bangla College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Women's College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul Government College.
Admission test guidelines
Students from the humanities background can apply for the following departments and secure admission to a specific number of seats, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria and conditions.
Subjects under the Arts and Social Science Unit
Group A (Arts Unit): Bengali, English, Arabic, History, Philosophy, Islamic History and Culture, Islamic Studies.
Group B (Social Science Unit): Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Social Work.
Group C (Science Unit): Geography and Environment, Psychology, Statistics, Mathematics, Home Economics.
Group D (Business Studies Unit): Management, Accounting, Marketing, Finance and Banking.