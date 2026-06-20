Dhaka Central University admissions: Application deadline extended to 25 June

The application deadline for first-year undergraduate admissions at Dhaka Central University, formed with seven government colleges in Dhaka, has been extended until 25 June 2026 for the 2025-26 academic year.

Interested candidates can pay the application fee online until 12:00 am on 28 June. All other terms and regulations stated in the admission guidelines remain unchanged.

The admission test is scheduled to take place on 11 July from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam will follow the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. A minimum of 40 marks is required to pass the admission test. However, to secure a desired subject, a candidate must obtain at least 5 marks in the relevant subject.