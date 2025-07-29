Govt to fill vacancies of 34,000 head teachers in primary schools soon

The primary and mass education ministry has taken an initiative to quickly fill the vacant head teacher positions in government primary schools across the country.

The ministry has sent a requisition to the Public Service Commission (PSC) to directly recruit 2,382 candidates for the posts eligible for direct appointment.

Additionally, 31,459 posts that have remained vacant due to ongoing legal cases will be filled through promotion as soon as the cases are resolved.

The primary and mass education ministry issued a press release in this regard on Tuesday.

There is a growing crisis of teachers in the primary education sector, considered the foundation of education in the country.

Out of more than 65,000 approved head teacher positions, over 34,000 remain vacant—meaning nearly 52 per cent of schools do not have a head teacher.