SSC and HSC exams to be held in same question paper: Education Minister

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon has stated that from now on, the SSC and HSC exams of all education boards (general) in the country will be conducted using the same question paper.

The education minister made this statement today, Thursday, while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat.

The press conference was organised to provide information about the upcoming Primary School Gold Cup Football Tournament (for boys and girls) and the final event of the ''Startup, Science Project, and Innovation Idea Showcasing Programme'' for students from grades six to twelve.