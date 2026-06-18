SSC and HSC exams to be held in same question paper: Education Minister
Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon has stated that from now on, the SSC and HSC exams of all education boards (general) in the country will be conducted using the same question paper.
The education minister made this statement today, Thursday, while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat.
The press conference was organised to provide information about the upcoming Primary School Gold Cup Football Tournament (for boys and girls) and the final event of the ''Startup, Science Project, and Innovation Idea Showcasing Programme'' for students from grades six to twelve.
Highlighting the arrangement for conducting exams with the same questions nationwide, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque said, "One board might make the questions a bit lenient, while another might make them hard. In one Bangladesh, SSC and HSC exams cannot be held with different questions. In this regard, he cited examples of ''O'' and ''A'' level exams conducted with the same question papers in various countries worldwide. "
20 July SSC results—
At the press conference, the education minister said that the Secondary (SSC) exam was conducted with everyone's cooperation. There was no question paper leak. The results of the secondary exams will be published on 20 July.
The education minister mentioned that to reduce session congestion, arrangements are being made to conduct SSC and HSC exams immediately after the syllabus is completed.
As part of this, the schedules for the SSC and HSC exams have been announced a year in advance.
Notably, the SSC exams of 2027 will commence on 7 January, and the HSC exams of that year have been announced to start on 6 June.
State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj, and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's education and primary and mass education advisor Mahdi Amin also spoke at the press conference.