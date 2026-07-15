Decision to take any student-friendly step: PM’s adviser Mahdi Amin

Mahdi Amin said that HSC and equivalent examinations were being conducted at 2,697 centres nationwide, and that photographs and videos from only a handful of centres should not be regarded as representative of the examination system as a whole.

He warned that the circulation of false or outdated photographs and videos for propaganda purposes, or to gain political advantage or incite unrest, was contrary to the aspirations of the people.

He expressed confidence that students would remain vigilant against such attempts.

Mahdi Amin added that constructive and positive criticism is an essential part of democratic values. Differences of opinion would always exist, he said, but there must also be consensus where the country's greater interests are concerned.

He expressed the belief that everyone who genuinely cared about students should remain united in support of the national interest, because the country belongs to everyone, the education system belongs to everyone, and today's students will become tomorrow's leaders. Supporting and encouraging them, he said, is a shared responsibility.

Mahdi Amin said the incumbent government remained committed to governing with an unwavering sense of responsibility towards students. Acting under the prime minister's direction, he said, the government respected the aspirations and expectations of the overwhelming majority of the people. It was true that many students had experienced hardship while sitting examinations during a natural disaster. It was equally true, however, that a vast number of candidates had been able to sit their examinations without disruption. While some examination centres had faced serious difficulties, the majority of students across the country had not been affected by flooding, waterlogging or similar hardships.