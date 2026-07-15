Decision to take any student-friendly step: PM’s adviser Mahdi Amin
Amid the situation surrounding the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's adviser on education and primary education, Mahdi Amin, has said the government has decided to adopt any measures necessary to safeguard students' interests.
He further said the local administrations have been instructed that, should transport disruptions or waterlogging create difficulties anywhere, they may take whatever action is required, including changing examination centres, postponing examinations or extending examination time.
Students staged demonstrations and blocked roads throughout Tuesday in Dhaka and several other districts, to press home several demands, including that Monday's HSC examination be retaken.
Against that backdrop, Mahdi Amin addressed the issue in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.
In the post, he said that the HSC and equivalent examinations are currently under way across the country. It was entirely understandable, he noted, that students, parents and well-wishers had concerns and questions about why the examinations were proceeding amid adverse weather conditions. The Ministry of Education had given the matter careful consideration. Taking into account all prevailing circumstances, the government had decided to continue the examinations after consulting divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, police superintendents, education board chairmen, students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders across the country. Although heavy rainfall had caused temporary waterlogging in some areas, the overall situation nationwide had improved considerably.
Mahdi Amin said, "Candidates are like our own children. The government fully appreciates the importance of their future, aspirations and mental well-being. As a government elected by the people, we are committed to ensuring that examinations are held in a safe environment for students. Preventing hardship for candidates is one of our priorities. At the same time, it is our responsibility to ensure that the HSC and equivalent examinations are completed on schedule and in a fair manner, while respecting the extensive preparation and academic effort students have invested over a long period. Protecting students' interests remains our foremost priority."
The prime minister's adviser said that over the past several days the Ministry of Education had remained in constant communication with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and with administrative authorities at divisional, district and upazila levels. On Tuesday morning, discussions were also held with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, police superintendents and the chairmen of all education boards. A unanimous assessment concluded that, with the exception of the Chittagong education board, conditions remained suitable for holding examinations under all other education boards.
At the same time, he said, it was unacceptable for even a small number of students to suffer hardship, and the relevant authorities had therefore been instructed to take effective measures wherever necessary.
According to the Facebook post, a total of 1,270,583 candidates are taking the ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations at 2,697 centres across the country. All exams have already been postponed until 16 July in the five districts under the Chittagong education board—Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari—which have been the worst affected by flooding. As conditions elsewhere remained favourable, it was unanimously decided, in the greater public interest, that examinations would continue in the remaining districts. The government also decided that student-friendly measures would continue to be adopted whenever necessary in response to adverse weather conditions.
The Facebook post also noted that two errors had been identified in the Physics First Paper question paper, and that the decision to award full marks for those questions reflected the government's student-friendly policy.
Mahdi Amin further said that local administrations had been instructed to make any necessary decisions if transport difficulties or waterlogging disrupted access to examination centres. Such measures could include relocating exam centres, postponing exams or extending exam time.
He added that if any student anywhere in the country was unable to sit an examination because of adverse weather, they would be permitted to take that examination on the same day as the postponed examinations under the Chittagong education board.
The Facebook post also referred to widely circulated photographs on Monday showing candidates being ferried by boat to the Cumilla Government Women's College examination centre. Of the 193 exam centres under the Cumilla education board, only that particular centre, where 987 candidates were affected by sudden waterlogging, experienced significant disruption. In response, the district administration, police, city corporation and education board jointly decided to delay the examination by one hour while ensuring that candidates received the full allotted examination time. At the same time, administrative measures—including alternative transport arrangements such as those shown in the widely shared photographs—were put in place to ensure that candidates could reach the examination centre. Although the disruption at that single centre was deeply regrettable, examinations at the remaining 192 centres under the Cumilla board were completed smoothly for virtually all candidates.
Mahdi Amin said that HSC and equivalent examinations were being conducted at 2,697 centres nationwide, and that photographs and videos from only a handful of centres should not be regarded as representative of the examination system as a whole.
He warned that the circulation of false or outdated photographs and videos for propaganda purposes, or to gain political advantage or incite unrest, was contrary to the aspirations of the people.
He expressed confidence that students would remain vigilant against such attempts.
Mahdi Amin added that constructive and positive criticism is an essential part of democratic values. Differences of opinion would always exist, he said, but there must also be consensus where the country's greater interests are concerned.
He expressed the belief that everyone who genuinely cared about students should remain united in support of the national interest, because the country belongs to everyone, the education system belongs to everyone, and today's students will become tomorrow's leaders. Supporting and encouraging them, he said, is a shared responsibility.
Mahdi Amin said the incumbent government remained committed to governing with an unwavering sense of responsibility towards students. Acting under the prime minister's direction, he said, the government respected the aspirations and expectations of the overwhelming majority of the people. It was true that many students had experienced hardship while sitting examinations during a natural disaster. It was equally true, however, that a vast number of candidates had been able to sit their examinations without disruption. While some examination centres had faced serious difficulties, the majority of students across the country had not been affected by flooding, waterlogging or similar hardships.
The prime minister's adviser concluded by saying that today's HSC candidates would be the architects of tomorrow's Bangladesh. The prime minister, he said, remained committed to creating opportunities for the country's young people and students to realise their full potential.
He therefore urged all candidates to set aside uncertainty and anxiety, place full confidence in their own ability and focus wholeheartedly on their studies in order to achieve the best possible results.
The examinations, he said, were not merely a contest to obtain certificates but an important step towards achieving personal ambitions and contributing to the country's progress.
Mahdi Amin concluded, "It is our collective responsibility to preserve an environment in which students do not become fearful and their confidence is never undermined. We hope that candidates will be able to sit the forthcoming examinations in a peaceful and orderly manner and, through their success, contribute to Bangladesh's prosperity, Insha'Allah."