SSC exam centre list published
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka has published the centre list for the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The list has been released on the board’s website. This information was confirmed from the notice published on the Dhaka Board website today, Tuesday, 23 December 2025.
The notice states that the SSC 2026 exam centre list has been published on the board’s website. It has been instructed that any objections regarding the centres must be submitted in writing to the Controller of Examinations at the Dhaka Education Board by 31 December. The notice also mentions that no applications will be accepted after 31 December.
Meanwhile, the SSC 2026 form-filling process under the Dhaka Education Board will begin on 31 December and continue until 10 January 2026. Exam fees can be submitted until 11 January.
Within the registration period, candidates who need to improve their GPA, as well as those who failed in compulsory or elective subjects in 2025, must apply in writing on plain paper to the head of their respective educational institutions by 24 December to appear in the same subjects in the SSC 2026 exams. Educational institutions will publish the results of these elective exams by 30 December.
The SSC 2026 forms can be filled online with a late fee from 12 to 17 January 2026. Exam fees with the late charge of Tk 100 per candidate can be submitted online until 18 January.
For regular students, the form-filling fee including the fourth subject is Tk 2,435 for the Science stream, Tk 2,315 for the Business Studies stream, and Tk 2,315 for the Humanities stream. Students registered in the 2024–25 academic session will appear in the SSC 2026 examination as regular candidates.