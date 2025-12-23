SSC exam centre list published

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka has published the centre list for the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The list has been released on the board’s website. This information was confirmed from the notice published on the Dhaka Board website today, Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

The notice states that the SSC 2026 exam centre list has been published on the board’s website. It has been instructed that any objections regarding the centres must be submitted in writing to the Controller of Examinations at the Dhaka Education Board by 31 December. The notice also mentions that no applications will be accepted after 31 December.

Meanwhile, the SSC 2026 form-filling process under the Dhaka Education Board will begin on 31 December and continue until 10 January 2026. Exam fees can be submitted until 11 January.