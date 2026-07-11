Primary scholarship exam results for 82,500 students to be published Sunday
The results of the Primary Scholarship Examination will be officially published tomorrow, Sunday.
A press conference will be organised at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Sunday afternoon to announce the results.
Minister for Education, and Primary and Mass Education ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon will be present at the press conference.
The results were originally scheduled to be published last Thursday. For this purpose, the results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination were prepared on 8 July.
Assistant Maintenance Officer of the Directorate of Primary Education, Md Mehtab Kayes, was assigned to create the necessary links for uploading the results to the web portal.
He was instructed not to upload the results to the portal before they were officially published through the appropriate authority.
However, at 10:00 am on 9 July (Thursday), the results of nine districts under the Dhaka Division were uploaded through those links. Members of the public accessed the links, downloaded the results and shared them on social media, triggering widespread discussion and criticism.
Following the incident, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education temporarily suspended the accused official from service. The suspended official is Md Mehtab Kayes, Assistant Maintenance Officer at the Directorate of Primary Education.
Under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, the ministry on Friday issued a gazette placing him under temporary suspension on charges of misconduct. In addition, the Directorate of Primary Education has formed a committee to investigate the incident.
This year, a total of 82,500 students will receive scholarships. Of them, 80 per cent are students of government primary schools, while the remaining 20 per cent are from non-government primary schools or kindergartens. Scholarship recipients receive financial benefits under two categories: Talent Pool and General Grade.
The examination was held from 15 to 18 April 2026 in all districts except the three Hill Tracts districts. In the three Hill Tracts districts—Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban—the examination was conducted under a special schedule from 17 to 20 April.
More than 640,000 students sat for the examination this year. Of them, 550,000 were from government primary schools and 90,000 were from non-government primary schools (kindergartens)