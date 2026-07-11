Primary scholarship exam results for 82,500 students to be published Sunday

The results of the Primary Scholarship Examination will be officially published tomorrow, Sunday.

A press conference will be organised at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Sunday afternoon to announce the results.

Minister for Education, and Primary and Mass Education ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon will be present at the press conference.

The results were originally scheduled to be published last Thursday. For this purpose, the results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination were prepared on 8 July.