Discussion on reforming DU admission test, proposal for skills assessment

The discussions took place at a meeting of the Deans’ Committee on 10 May, chaired by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Abdus Salam. The meeting focused on possible reforms to the admission process, redistribution of seats and other structural changes for the 2026–27 academic year.

However, university authorities have not finalised any proposals yet. Officials concerned said the ideas remain at the discussion stage and that final decisions will come from the university’s highest policy-making forum after further review and deliberation. Policymakers are expected to meet again after the Eid-ul-Azha.

Several deans who attended the meeting said there had been preliminary discussions on how to further improve the quality of the admission examination. Some suggested holding the MCQ and written tests at different times, while others emphasised exploring broader ways to strengthen the assessment system.

“We proposed introducing a skills test. This would include language skills tests in Bangla and English, as well as problem-solving skills,” Mahmood Osman Imam, acting dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, told Prothom Alo.