Discussion on reforming DU admission test, proposal for skills assessment
Deans from different faculties at Dhaka University have held preliminary discussions on introducing changes to the admission test system for the 2026–27 academic session.
Among the proposals discussed were holding the MCQ (multiple-choice) section of the admission test first and then shortlisting candidates for a written examination based on those results.
The introduction of a skills assessment system was also discussed. In addition, several supportive measures for students from English-medium backgrounds are under consideration.
The discussions took place at a meeting of the Deans’ Committee on 10 May, chaired by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Abdus Salam. The meeting focused on possible reforms to the admission process, redistribution of seats and other structural changes for the 2026–27 academic year.
However, university authorities have not finalised any proposals yet. Officials concerned said the ideas remain at the discussion stage and that final decisions will come from the university’s highest policy-making forum after further review and deliberation. Policymakers are expected to meet again after the Eid-ul-Azha.
Several deans who attended the meeting said there had been preliminary discussions on how to further improve the quality of the admission examination. Some suggested holding the MCQ and written tests at different times, while others emphasised exploring broader ways to strengthen the assessment system.
“We proposed introducing a skills test. This would include language skills tests in Bangla and English, as well as problem-solving skills,” Mahmood Osman Imam, acting dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, told Prothom Alo.
Mahmood Osman further said the current examination system does not fully assess a student’s abilities. “At present, a student can pass the university admission test simply through memorisation. But if a skills assessment system is introduced, students who are genuinely competent overall will emerge. That is our expectation,” he said.
He also noted that many departments currently fail to fill all available seats, as students often choose to enrol at other universities instead of Dhaka University. Discussions were therefore also held on ways to reduce vacant seats.
According to him, the Faculty of Business Studies already prepares separate questions for O-Level and A-Level students, and discussions were held on how similar measures could be implemented in other faculties.
He added that if the university administration intends to introduce changes from the 2026–27 session, decisions would need to be taken by next June. At the same time, authorities must ensure that students are not adversely affected by any reforms.
Md Mofazzal Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Science, said relying solely on MCQ tests raises concerns about the quality of examinations and security. According to him, written examinations reduce the possibility of copying or receiving outside assistance.
At the meeting, he proposed keeping physics and chemistry compulsory while making the remaining four subjects optional.
Md Mofazzal Hossain explained that under the current system, students often mistakenly answer optional subjects instead of the designated third compulsory subject, leading to the cancellation of thousands of answer scripts every year.
Md Abul Kalam Sarker, acting dean of the Faculty of Arts, said only very preliminary discussions had taken place. “There will be another meeting after Eid where some issues may come up, but nothing has been decided yet,” he told Prothom Alo.
Speaking on the overall matter, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Abdus Salam said such meetings are held every year before the admission tests begin.
“There were only preliminary discussions on how the new academic year’s admission tests could be conducted and whether any new elements should be introduced. This is more like routine work than anything extraordinary,” he said.