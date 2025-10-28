Be studious to pass public exams: Education adviser

Education adviser professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Tuesday called upon the students to be attentive in study to pass the public examinations.

“Be studious to pass the public examinations,” he said in a view -exchange meeting on analyzing the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2025 at the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) in the capital.

Mentioning that the recent SSC and HSC exams results caused huge stirs from different quarters, saying “All have realized that study is a must to pass public examinations.”