Be studious to pass public exams: Education adviser
Education adviser professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Tuesday called upon the students to be attentive in study to pass the public examinations.
“Be studious to pass the public examinations,” he said in a view -exchange meeting on analyzing the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2025 at the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) in the capital.
Mentioning that the recent SSC and HSC exams results caused huge stirs from different quarters, saying “All have realized that study is a must to pass public examinations.”
The education adviser said that they held a meeting with the experts today to evaluate the past HSC examinations and future measures to enhance the education standard.
Teachers coming from different educational institutions from across the country opined that the students who did classes and study regularly well in the HSC examinations while on the contrary, the students who were irregular in classes and studies failed to pass the exams.
Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Rehana Parveen, eminent educationist Abed Chowdhury, BRAC University Emeritus professor Monjur Ahmed and Dhaka University professor Shah Shamim Ahmed, among others, were present.