Australia prioritises Southeast Asia in admitting new int’l students

The Australian government has taken a decision to increase the number of international students for university studies in the country in 2026.

The country will admit 9 per cent more foreign students next year than this year. Applicants from Southeast Asia will receive special priority for this opportunity.

According to the new decision, as many as 295,000 foreign students will have the chance to enroll in higher education in Australia next year. This is 25,000 more students than the 270,000 admitted in 2025.

The announcement, made by the Australian government last Monday, is a key part of its new migration strategy. The goal is to ensure the education sector’s growth remains steady while also addressing ongoing concerns about housing and infrastructure strain.