Australia prioritises Southeast Asia in admitting new int’l students
The Australian government has taken a decision to increase the number of international students for university studies in the country in 2026.
The country will admit 9 per cent more foreign students next year than this year. Applicants from Southeast Asia will receive special priority for this opportunity.
According to the new decision, as many as 295,000 foreign students will have the chance to enroll in higher education in Australia next year. This is 25,000 more students than the 270,000 admitted in 2025.
The announcement, made by the Australian government last Monday, is a key part of its new migration strategy. The goal is to ensure the education sector’s growth remains steady while also addressing ongoing concerns about housing and infrastructure strain.
Southeast Asian applicants receive special priority
Education Minister Jason Clare stated that this policy was adopted to promote international education, serve students, and uphold the interests of universities and the nation.
He added that the new policy will prioritise applicants from Southeast Asia. This is part of Australia’s strategy to strengthen diplomatic relations and reduce dependency on China. As a result of the increased student intake, applicants from Southeast Asian countries will receive priority.
The government also announced that educational institutions that take the initiative to enroll more students from Southeast Asia will be given a higher quota.
International Education Assistant Minister Julian Hill said that bringing in students from Southeast Asia is crucial for long-term regional engagement.
New condition and quota Allocation
Australia is allocating the 295,000 student spots for 2026, with about two-thirds going to universities and the remaining third for vocational training programmes.
The move has been praised by Universities Australia, with CEO Luke Sheehy calling it a “reasonable step” that addresses the sector’s demands for growth. International education is a major economic driver for Australia.
In 2024, it was the country’s top service export, contributing AUD 51 billion. In 2024, the Australian government more than doubled the student visa fees. The country remains one of the most popular destinations for students from China and India.