Teachers' crisis in Ctg Hill Tracts will resolve soon: Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

As the government is planning to recruit teachers in the Chattogram Hill Tracts to improve the quality of education, the teachers' crisis in the area will be resolved soon.
Deputy minister for the ministry of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said this at a reunion of the former students of Manikchari Rani Nihar Devi Government High School in Khagrachari on Friday, reports UNB.
Following the recruitment test, teachers will be posted on an urgent basis in the public educational institutions of Chittagong Hill Tracts, where there is a shortage of educators, the deputy minister added.
Besides, the ministry of education will take strict measures so that the recruited teachers cannot transfer according to their will.
Among others, lawmaker and taskforce chairman of Refugee Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura and Khagrachari Hill Zilla Parishad Chairman Mongsueprou Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.