'Eighth graders to be promoted by school evaluation'

Prothom Alo English Desk
JSC candidates. File Photo

The authorities have announced to promote the class-8 students of all schools and madrasas to the next standard as per evaluation by their respective educational institutions, UNB reports.

A letter of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Dhaka addressing the chiefs of all educational institutions made the disclosure on Wednesday.

It said the decision was taken considering the overall situation of coronavirus pandemic. Necessary instructions will be issued in due time.

The letter referred to an education ministry release that requested the bodies concerned to take necessary steps over the promotion of class-8 students to the next standard through evaluation at their respective institutions.

The government had earlier announced the cancellation of Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations due to the prevailing adverse situation.

