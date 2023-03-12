Experts for creating awareness among youths for social media security

JAAGO Foundation and TikTok jointly organised the seminar supported by #ShabdhaneOnline project with participation of around 100 youths from all eight districts under Rajshahi division.
The attending youths were given ideas and knowledge on how they can contribute to the society by making and uploading positive contents on social media.
They were also provided information on safe use of the internet, the diverse use of social media, how to stay safe from cyber bullying and the importance of positive content through interactive sessions.
Apart from this, they were warned about different dangers like- hacking, predation, radicalisation, hate speech, scaremongering etc. along with guidelines to save themselves from such risks.
Three positive content makers, Mustarin Sultana, Mutajim Billah Rifat and Biplob Hossain, were given awards as recognition for their laudable contribution in this field.
Social media influencer Sakib Bin Rashid, assistant school inspector ABM Saiful Islam, JAAGO Foundation assistant director Esha Farooque and senior programme officer Naziba Najmi Rashid spoke as resource persons sharing their expertise on the issue.
They talked about how to combat the challenges of cybercrimes, including social media harassment, scams-frauds as well as how to help the youth build a better understanding of online safety.
It was stated during the meeting, various types of cybercrimes including social media harassment, cyber bullying, unwanted texts, scams, fraud while buying products online, pornography, copyright crimes etc. have increased in 2022 compared to 2021.
There has been an alarming increase in cybercrimes such as hacking social media and other online accounts or information theft.