47th BCS: Final results published, 1,320 selected for cadre posts, 201 for non-cadre
The final results of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination have been published.
Earlier, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Professor Mobashwer Monem had expressed hope that the results would be released in the first week of July.
However, after completing all necessary procedures ahead of schedule, the PSC published the final results today, Sunday (28 June 2026).
According to the published results, a total of 1,521 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment, including 1,320 to various cadre services and 201 to non-cadre posts.
PSC sources said the commission had expedited the final verification and compilation of marks immediately after completing the viva voce examinations for the 47th BCS.
Although the initial plan had been to announce the results in the first week of July, the technical and administrative processes were completed earlier than expected, allowing the commission to publish the results on its website today.
Earlier, 3,631 candidates had qualified in the written examination of the 47th BCS. Their viva voce examinations began in May.
The PSC also said preparations were under way to implement its 'One BCS, One Year' roadmap, aimed at reducing delays in the recruitment process.
The new policy is expected to be fully implemented nationwide from the 50th BCS examination onwards.