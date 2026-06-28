47th BCS: Final results published, 1,320 selected for cadre posts, 201 for non-cadre

According to the published results, a total of 1,521 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment, including 1,320 to various cadre services and 201 to non-cadre posts.

PSC sources said the commission had expedited the final verification and compilation of marks immediately after completing the viva voce examinations for the 47th BCS.

Although the initial plan had been to announce the results in the first week of July, the technical and administrative processes were completed earlier than expected, allowing the commission to publish the results on its website today.