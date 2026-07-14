Delay in gazettes for 45th, 49th may leave 47th BCS posts vacant

The Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination is widely regarded as one of the country’s most demanding recruitment processes. Successfully navigating its three rigorous stages—the preliminary examination, the written examination and the viva voce—is, for many young candidates, the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance.

Having one’s name appear on the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) final merit list is often seen as the end of a long and arduous journey. Yet, for many successful candidates, the reality has proved to be very different.

More than seven months have passed since the publication of the final results of the 45th General BCS and the 49th Special BCS examinations. However, the official gazette notifications confirming the appointments are yet to be issued. As a result, around 2,500 successful candidates remain trapped in uncertainty, with both their careers and future plans effectively on hold.