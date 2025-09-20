PSC 9th grade assistant director MCQ exam results published
The results of the selection test (MCQ type) for the post of Assistant Director (9th grade) of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretariat have been published.
The results, which were announced on 18 September, are available on the PSC website.
A total of 299 candidates have been provisionally selected, according to a PSC notification.
It said the results of the examination held last Monday (15 September 2025) have been published. Based on these results, the successful candidates have been provisionally selected for the written examination.
The venue, date, schedule, and other details of the written examination will be announced later on the Commission’s website and in national daily newspapers, the notification added.