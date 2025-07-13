44th BCS cadre officers have to complete forms, says PSC

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued instructions to candidates recommended in the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), who are currently serving in the cadre service, to complete a specific form.

The Press Information Department (PID) disclosed the information through a press release today, Saturday.

This directive applies to all 1,690 candidates provisionally nominated for cadre posts and the 8,272 candidates awaiting nomination for non-cadre posts in the 44th BCS who are already employed in a cadre service, the release said.

The candidates are required to complete and submit a googleform (https://forms.gle/XDRX2YoBoAhUpxTB8) by 25 July, it added.