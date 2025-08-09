Recruitment at Department of Narcotics Control, 117 vacancies
The Department of Narcotics Control has issued a recruitment notice for two vacant positions under its revenue sector. Through this circular, a total of 117 people will be recruited on a temporary basis. Online applications will open on 10 August.
Post titles and number of vacancies —
1. Sepoy
Number of posts: 105
Salary scale: Tk 9,000–21,800
Educational qualifications:
(a) Passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examination from a recognised board;
(b) Minimum height — men: 5 feet 6 inches or 1.68 metres; women: 5 feet 2 inches or 1.57 metres;
(c) Minimum chest measurement — in both cases: 31 inches (78 cm), expanded 32 inches (82 cm);
(d) Minimum weight — men: 50 kg; women: 46 kg;
(e) Must be unmarried.
2. Wireless Operator
Number of posts: 12
Salary scale: Tk 8,800–21,310
Educational qualifications:
(a) Passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examination from a recognised board;
(b) Minimum height — men: 5 feet 6 inches or 1.68 metres; women: 5 feet 2 inches or 1.57 metres;
(c) Minimum chest measurement — in both cases: 31 inches (78 cm), expanded 32 inches (82 cm);
(d) Minimum weight — men: 50 kg; women: 46 kg;
(e) Must be unmarried.
Applicant age —
On 31 August 2025, applicants for the sepoy post must be aged between 18 and 20 years, and applicants for the wireless operator post must be aged between 18 and 32 years. Affidavits will not be accepted as proof of age.
Candidates who pass the physical test will be considered for the next stages (initial selection, written, and oral examinations). No TA/DA will be provided for attending the written or viva exams. Any changes or corrections related to this recruitment notice (if any) will be available on the Department of Narcotics Control’s website (www.dnc.gov.bd).
Application deadline —
Interested candidates must fill in the application form at http://dnc.teletalk.com.bd. The deadline for submission is set for 5:00 pm on 31 August 2025.
Application fee —
Within 72 hours of submitting the application online, candidates must pay Tk 56 (Tk 50 application fee plus Tk 6 Teletalk service charge) through a Teletalk prepaid number.
Examination details —
Candidates who pass the physical test will be considered for the initial selection, written, and viva examinations. The date, time, and venue for the examinations will be announced later on the department’s website.
