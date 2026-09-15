51st general BCS or special BCS, which will come first?

As a result, a major question is now weighing on the minds of jobseekers: will the next BCS be a general one, or a special BCS for physicians?

The viva voce for the 50th BCS is currently under way. The PSC wants to complete it quickly and publish the final results by November as scheduled.

Based on that timeline, the initial plan was to issue the circular for the 51st BCS as a new general-cadre examination in the same month.

However, recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Public Administration took special initiatives to increase staffing against vacant posts in government hospitals.

The PSC has received from the government a requisition and specific instructions to recruit 5,000 physicians, including 4,700 assistant surgeons and 300 dental surgeons.

PSC sources have confirmed that the preliminary administrative process for the special BCS began after the commission received the letter.