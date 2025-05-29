48th special BCS circular published, 3,000 physicians to be recruited

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the circular for the 48th special civil service (BCS) examination, to recruit 3,000 physicians.

According to the circular, a total of 2,700 assistant surgeons and 300 assistant dental surgeons will be recruited through the special BCS.

Interested candidates must fill out the online application form through the official BPSC website or the TeleTalk application portal.