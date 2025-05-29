48th special BCS circular published, 3,000 physicians to be recruited
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the circular for the 48th special civil service (BCS) examination, to recruit 3,000 physicians.
According to the circular, a total of 2,700 assistant surgeons and 300 assistant dental surgeons will be recruited through the special BCS.
Interested candidates must fill out the online application form through the official BPSC website or the TeleTalk application portal.
The application process will begin at 10:00 am on 1 June and will close at 6:00 pm on 25 June. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.
Applicants must be between 21 and 32 years of age as of 1 May, 2025. Applications from candidates who fall outside this age range will not be considered.
Details of the 48th special BCS can be found through this link.
The BPSC noted that the examination will carry a total of 300 marks. Of these, 200 marks will be allotted to a written test in MCQ format, and 100 marks to a viva voce.
The public administration ministry has amended the relevant regulations and issued an order on Tuesday. As per the revised rules, the written exam will last for two hours. Of the 200 marks in the written test, 20 marks each will be allocated for Bangla, English, Bangladesh affairs, and international affairs, while mental ability and mathematical reasoning will carry 10 marks each. The remaining 100 marks will cover subjects relevant to cadres.
Each correct answer will carry one mark, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
A BPSC official said the 48th special BCS preliminary test will include 100 marks on medical science and another 100 marks on general topics.