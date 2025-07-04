64-year-old Rezaul now a freelancer, earns over Tk 100,000 per month

Sheikh Rezaul Karim, a 64-year-old resident of the New Eskaton area in Dhaka, regularly spends at least two hours in Ramna Park, walking or jogging 7 to 10 kilometres. He listens to music in his leisure time and appears to be a content man.

At this age, one would expect him to be enjoying retirement. But Rezaul is still busy, working in a field usually dominated by young people. He is a freelancer. His life story is filled with surprises. Sitting at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, he recently shared his journey.

In 2003–04, Rezaul worked at the Titas gas transmission and distribution company in Dhaka. He was struggling to cover household expenses with limited income. Hoping for extra income, he managed Tk 400,000–500,000 and invested in the stock market. Reinvesting dividends and adding more capital, his investment rose to Tk 6 million by early 2010.