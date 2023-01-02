Govt job: Over 358,000 posts fall vacant

According to the report, a total of 358,125 posts remain vacant with various ministries, divisions and offices of the government. Of the total vacant posts, 43,336 posts are class one, 40,561 class two, 151,538 class three and 122,680 are class four.
Wishing anonymity, a public administration ministry official told Prothom Alo a committee of the ministry prepares the report on vacant posts every year after contacting each ministry and department. The ministry also published the list of officers and employees who are currently in service, he added.
Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020, job recruitment slows at both the government and the private levels. The job market is yet to be revived. There was no major circular for government job in 2021.
Unemployed youths expressed surprise over the number of vacant posts.
Sabbir Hossain, a former student of Dhaka University, said they have been looking for a job whereas the government is not publishing advertisements despite the vacancy of such a large number of posts.
“Circulars must be published against all vacant posts with government offices,” he added.
