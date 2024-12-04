BCS viva marks reduced to 100, total marks stand at 1000
Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) viva marks have been reduced to 100 from 200.
This decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Development Committee on Wednesday, said Md Mokhles Ur Rahman, senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration.
He said the change was made in line with the new law of 2024 which also changed the total marks for the exam.
"Previously, candidates had to appear for exams of 1100 marks, but under the new system, the total marks are now 1000 including 100 marks allotted for viva," he added.
Earlier, a proposal to reduce the oral exam marks was submitted by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).
The decision to reduce the marks is aimed at eliminating loopholes and ensuring a fair recruitment process.