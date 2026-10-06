Applications open for news presenters at BTV for both Bengali and English
A great opportunity has emerged to present news on Bangladesh Television (BTV), one of the country’s oldest, most established and prestigious media institutions.
For those who have long dreamed of building a career in television through fluent delivery, clear pronunciation and confident presentation, this is an excellent opportunity.
Bangladesh Television has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to present news in both Bengali and English.
Joining the state-owned broadcaster as a news presenter is not only a professional achievement but also a position of considerable responsibility and prestige, involving the delivery of reliable information to millions of people across the country.
How to apply
The authorities have set specific rules and guidelines for candidates wishing to take part in the audition and selection process.
Applicants must prepare a complete curriculum vitae (CV) with a photograph, including a recent passport-size or other required photograph.
The CV should clearly state the applicant’s educational qualifications, experience in language and pronunciation skills, and contact details.
Applicants must submit their applications by 7 October 2026. As only a few days remain before the deadline, interested candidates are advised to prepare their applications promptly and send them to the designated address.
How to submit your application
Candidates can submit their applications through several convenient channels, allowing applicants from across the country to apply easily. Those wishing to apply in person or by post can send their applications by courier or post to the designated address:
Deputy Director-General (News), Bangladesh Television, Headquarters Building, Rampura, Dhaka-1219.
In line with modern digital communication, applicants can also submit their applications electronically. They can send their CV with a photograph and application through the official email address ([email protected]) or via WhatsApp at 01332125138.
Bangladesh Television’s news presenter selection process is highly competitive and transparent.
The opportunity is particularly suitable for those with strong language and pronunciation skills, an individual style of news presentation, and the ability to present contemporary issues fluently.
For young and experienced media professionals who aspire to appear on BTV and begin a new chapter in their media careers through news presentation, this opportunity is highly significant.
Submit your application with a complete CV to the designated address or through the digital channels and take the opportunity to work with Bangladesh Television.