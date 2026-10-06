Applications open for news presenters at BTV for both Bengali and English

A great opportunity has emerged to present news on Bangladesh Television (BTV), one of the country’s oldest, most established and prestigious media institutions.

For those who have long dreamed of building a career in television through fluent delivery, clear pronunciation and confident presentation, this is an excellent opportunity.

Bangladesh Television has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to present news in both Bengali and English.

Joining the state-owned broadcaster as a news presenter is not only a professional achievement but also a position of considerable responsibility and prestige, involving the delivery of reliable information to millions of people across the country.