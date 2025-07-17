48th BCS exam tomorrow, PSC issues special instructions

The 48th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS special) examination (MCQ type) will be held on 18 July, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued some important directives for the candidates, reports BSS.

The candidates will have to enter the designated examination center in between 8:00am to 9.30am on the examination day. Only admit cards and black ink ballpoint pen is allowed at the examination centre, according to a notification issued by BPSC on Wednesday.