48th BCS exam tomorrow, PSC issues special instructions
The 48th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS special) examination (MCQ type) will be held on 18 July, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued some important directives for the candidates, reports BSS.
The candidates will have to enter the designated examination center in between 8:00am to 9.30am on the examination day. Only admit cards and black ink ballpoint pen is allowed at the examination centre, according to a notification issued by BPSC on Wednesday.
Besides, the main gate of the hall will be closed at 9.30am and no other candidate will be allowed to enter the hall after the timeframe, it added.
The notification, however, stated that no prohibited items other than the admit card and black ink ballpoint pen can be brought to the examination hall. Legal action will be taken against the violators of the rule, it said.
Meanwhile, candidates are asked to check the name of the examination centre mentioned in their respective admit cards and make sure to attend the designated centre on time for the sake of fair and smooth management of the examination.