40th BCS: 55 of the 245 admin cadres from BUET

Among all the cadres of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), administration, police and foreign cadres are on top of jobseekers’ choice list.
As many as 55 of the 245 people, appointed in administration cadre through the 40th BCS exam, are former students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), according to the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The sources said as many as nine of the top 20 administration cadres are BUET graduates. Apart from that, four of the 71 police cadres and nine of the 24 foreign cadres have graduated from different departments of BUET.
In total, 68 candidates among the 340 cadres recommended in administration, police and foreign- in the 40th BCS are students graduated from BUET.
Apart from that, two of BUET graduates have ranked first in two of the cadre services.
Sakib Hossain came first in the Customs and Excise cadre in the 40th BCS. He was a student at the electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of BUET in the 2011-12 session.
Meanwhile, Mohaiminul Islam, a student of BUET’s water resources engineering department from 2012-13 session, topped the list of foreign cadres.