38th BCS: Gazette of 2129 candidates published

The 38th BCS gazette has been published. The names of 2,129 candidates have been published in the gazette. And 75 names have been dropped from the list recommended by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) gazette was published by the ministry of public administration on its website (www.mopa.gov.bd).

The 38th BCS has had a record number of applicants, totalling 389,469. The public administration had called for the appointment of 2,024 cadre officers through the BCS. These include 520 of the general BCS cadre including 300 for the administration cadre, 100 for the police cadre, as well as 549 for the technical and professional cadre and 955 for the education cadre.