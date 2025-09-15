45th BCS: Viva voce date for 208 candidates published
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the schedule for the vice voce of candidates who have provisionally passed the written test of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination 2025.
In the first phase, viva voce of a total of 208 candidates will be held on 21 and 22 September.
The BPSC issued a notification in this regard on Monday.
According to the notification, the viva voce will be held at the BPSC headquarters in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, beginning at 10:00 am daily.
Detailed schedule of viva voce
21 September 2025, Sunday: General cadre — 106 candidates; Both general and technical/professional cadres — 17 candidates.
22 September 2025, Monday: Both general and technical/professional cadres — 18 candidates; Technical/professional cadre — 67 candidates.
Instructions for candidates
For the viva voce, candidates must download BPSC Form-1 from the Commission’s website, fill it out, and submit it along with the necessary documents mentioned in the notification (such as academic certificates, proof of age, national identity card, attested photographs, etc.) to the respective board on the day of the viva voce.
Candidates must be present at least 30 minutes before the viva voce with the necessary documents. In addition, BPSC Form-3 must be completed online, and two copies of it must be submitted to the viva board.
No interview card will be sent to any candidate by post. Candidates can download their interview card from the Commission’s website. The date of the viva voce will not be changed without the required supporting documents.
It is to mention that out of 346,000 applicants in the 45th BCS preliminary examination, 12,789 candidates passed the preliminary test. Among them, 6,558 candidates cleared in the written examination.