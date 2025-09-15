45th BCS: Viva voce date for 208 candidates published

Candidates must be present at least 30 minutes before the viva voce with the necessary documents. In addition, BPSC Form-3 must be completed online, and two copies of it must be submitted to the viva board.

No interview card will be sent to any candidate by post. Candidates can download their interview card from the Commission’s website. The date of the viva voce will not be changed without the required supporting documents.

It is to mention that out of 346,000 applicants in the 45th BCS preliminary examination, 12,789 candidates passed the preliminary test. Among them, 6,558 candidates cleared in the written examination.