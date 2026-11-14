Police constable recruitment: Vacancies increase, competition decreases
Bangladesh Police has received 102,694 applications for the ongoing recruitment of Trainee Recruit Constables (TRC). Although the recruitment circular was published on 9 October and applications closed on 30 October, it did not specify the number of vacancies.
However, there is now a strong possibility that 6,000 constables will eventually be recruited through this process, despite the absence of a confirmed vacancy figure in the initial announcement.
Although the number of applicants is lower than in the previous recruitment drive, the possibility of recruiting up to three times as many constables could make the competition less intense, officials concerned say.
Kamarum Munira, assistant inspector general (Media and Public Relations) at Police Headquarters, confirmed the overall recruitment figures. She told Prothom Alo that a total of 102,694 jobseekers from across the country had applied online under the ongoing recruitment circular.
Explaining the proposed recruitment numbers, Kamarum Munira said there are currently 2,000 vacant constable posts in the police force. Meanwhile, a proposal to recruit 10,000 new constables has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Considering the approval process, the plan is to recruit 4,000 additional constables from the proposed 10,000 posts, alongside filling the existing 2,000 vacancies through the current circular. This means a total of 6,000 constables may be recruited in the ongoing process.
The remaining 6,000 posts from the proposed 10,000 will be filled in phases through subsequent recruitment circulars.
A comparison of the two recruitment drives
A comparison of the previous and current constable recruitment circulars shows several clear changes in the level of competition among applicants.
The previous recruitment circular, published in April this year, specified 2,703 constable posts. A total of 126,000 candidates applied for those positions, meaning an average of 47 applicants competed for each post.
In contrast, the current circular, published on 9 October, did not initially mention the number of vacancies. After the application process ended on October 30, a total of 102,694 applications had been received.
If the number of posts increases to 6,000 with the addition of vacancies from Police Headquarters, an average of just 17 candidates will compete for each position.
In other words, the number of applicants has fallen by around 23,000 compared with the previous recruitment drive. At the same time, the number of posts is likely to increase from 2,703 to 6,000.
As a result, candidates may have a much greater chance of securing a position in the police force than in previous recruitment drives.
Pledge of transparency at every stage
The government is emphasising the recruitment of young and skilled personnel to ensure public safety and improve the quality of services at the field level. However, regardless of the number of applicants, candidates must meet the required academic, physical and institutional qualifications to qualify for final selection.
According to the recruitment circular, candidates will have to pass several rigorous stages to be selected on merit. Their initial eligibility will first be assessed through preliminary screening. Qualified candidates will then undergo physical measurement and the Physical Endurance Test (PET), followed by a written examination and a psychological test.
Police Headquarters has issued a strict warning to ensure transparency throughout the recruitment process. No political lobbying, financial transactions or submission of false information will be tolerated beyond merit, physical fitness and eligibility.
If any false information or evidence of fraud is found at any stage of the selection process, the candidate's application will be cancelled immediately and legal action will be taken.