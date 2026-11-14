Police constable recruitment: Vacancies increase, competition decreases

Bangladesh Police has received 102,694 applications for the ongoing recruitment of Trainee Recruit Constables (TRC). Although the recruitment circular was published on 9 October and applications closed on 30 October, it did not specify the number of vacancies.

However, there is now a strong possibility that 6,000 constables will eventually be recruited through this process, despite the absence of a confirmed vacancy figure in the initial announcement.

Although the number of applicants is lower than in the previous recruitment drive, the possibility of recruiting up to three times as many constables could make the competition less intense, officials concerned say.